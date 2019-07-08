



– The Minneapolis Planning Commission voted Monday evening to deny a controversial plan for an 800-spot parking ramp in the North Loop.

The Federal Reserve wants to build the ramp behind The Bachelor Farmer restaurant. It would be five stories tall with 800 spaces.

A spokesperson for the Federal Reserve says the ramp would primarily be used for employee parking during regular business hours, leaving 100 open spots for the public during those hours. The majority of the ramp would open up to the public during weeknights and weekends.

There is also a grassroots effort to stop it from being built. Organizers say the ramp would bring too many cars to the area, which could be a problem for pedestrians and bikers.

“While we are disappointed with the Planning Commission’s decision this evening, we will continue to advance this project with the City Council,” the Federal Reserve said in a statement. “We are confident this project meets or exceeds the City’s requirements and will be a wonderful amenity to the North Loop neighborhood.”

An organizer says the grassroots effort has collected nearly 300 signatures of support and 100 letters of support from businesses and environmental groups.