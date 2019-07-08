MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Stillwater man was killed Saturday when a police chase ended in a crash in western Wisconsin.

It’s a difficult week for law enforcement in St Croix County.

“It’s with heavy heart today that I’m out here speaking with you. This isn’t something that any of us get into law enforcement expecting to happen,” St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.

On Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office was called on a report of a stolen vehicle after a man violated a no-contact order with a woman in Star Prairie Township. Deputies tried to stop the man driving a Jeep Liberty just north of New Richmond, but he refused to pull over. A vehicle pursuit began.

“Speeds were recorded as high as 95 in certain areas,” Knudson said.

The pursuit went north and lasted under 10 minutes before it ended in the Village of Deer Park. Dustin Kalland, 39, was one of several motorcyclists taking a left turn on Main Street. The suspect hit him, got out of the Jeep and ran. Kalland, a father from Stillwater, died at the scene.

“A gentleman, an innocent bystander that was pulled into an event and he lost his life,” Knudson said.

His death raises the issue of determining when a police pursuit is necessary while weighing the risks.

“Take caution to that we don’t bring in other casualties, especially those that are not involved in this, bringing them in all at the cost of catching somebody,” Knudson said.

This is the fifth traffic death in St. Croix County this year. The sheriff says they’ll be reviewing the incident to determine if a chase was necessary.