MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After public outcry, St. Louis Park City Council is slated Monday to reconsider a decision made about the pledge of allegiance.
In late June, council members voted to stop saying the pledge at meetings. Supporters said it would make the city more inclusive.
However, the move prompted criticism, from Minnesota and across the nation.
The pledge will be discussed again during Monday’s meeting at 6:30 p.m.