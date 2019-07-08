Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 4th of July sort of feels like that mid-point of summer. So, parents may already be starting to look forward to the start of the school year.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 4th of July sort of feels like that mid-point of summer. So, parents may already be starting to look forward to the start of the school year.
A new survey funded by Groupon shows parents get stressed out trying to keep their kids entertained and occupied.
On average, the study found parents would like to send their kids back to school after just 13 days of summer vacation.
Additionally, three out of five parents say they’re worried that their summer plans won’t live up to their kids’ expectations.
To read more about the survey, click here.