MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor the pilot Timothy McDonald.
McDonald died after a North Memorial Health helicopter crashed at a Brainerd airport in late June. Registered nurse Deb Schott, 58, was also killed in the crash.
McDonald worked as a pilot for North Memorial Health Air Care for the past four years following his service in the United States Army as an aviation Warrant Officer. He was also a paramedic for North Memorial.
McDonald leaves behind a wife, four children and his parents.
Walz ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.
“Pilot McDonald was an outstanding pilot who was respected and admired by his colleagues and served the public with dignity and pride,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “The State of Minnesota recognizes Pilot Tim McDonald for his dedicated services to, and sacrifice for, his fellow citizens with its deepest gratitude, and all thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and entire community.
A copy of the proclamation can be found here.