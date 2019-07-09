Filed Under:Gun Violence, Roseville, Shooting, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning following an apparent shooting on the St. Paul-Roseville border.

The St. Paul Police Department says an officer from Roseville was driving on Larpenteur Avenue, near the Rice Street intersection, when he thought he heard a gunshot.

He pulled into a parking lot, where he found a woman with a gunshot wound to her back. Emergency crews brought the woman to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, another victim, a man, appeared at Regions with a gunshot wound to his leg. His injury was also described as non-life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation.

