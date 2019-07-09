



— An Ohio father has transformed his backyard into a “Field of Dreams,” but this time the “if you build it he will come” voices did not come from a cornfield, as depicted in the iconic 1989 film.

Jason Kidd of Brookfield Township — not the former NBA player — said he built a baseball field in the backyard of his home at the request of his 5-year-old son.

“I kind of blew him off, and then a couple (of) days later I was thinking about it. I went out and did some measuring,” Kidd told WFMJ. “Next thing I know, I’m having trees removed, and then a hill removed, and now there is a baseball field here.”

Kidd’s field is not a full-sized baseball layout, but it is perfect for Wiffle ball and for his son to learn how to play the game. He said he spent $30,000 to build it.

“Probably not the best financial decision, but it’s baseball,” Kidd told WKYC.

Was it worth it?

“You should have seen his face light up when they put the clay down and the red top dressing,” Kidd told WFMJ. “I mean he just lit up. It was great.”

More work needs to be done.

“(I’m) still going to put up a fence, some foul poles and lighting,” Kidd told WFMJ. “The lighting will be temporary.”

While one anonymous caller was concerned about runoff from the field, Brookfield officials do not see a problem with Kidd’s baseball field.

“I’ll be quite honest with you, I don’t know if we had zoning if we’d want to prevent it. What a great thing,” Brookfield trustee Dan Suttles told WFMJ. “When I was a kid we used to have to find a vacant field to play on if we wanted to play baseball.”