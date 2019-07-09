MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County officials voted Tuesday to raise the legal age to buy tobacco to 21 in a handful of cities within the county.
In addition to raising the age to buy tobacco, the new policy voted on by the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners restricts the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol, to adult-only tobacco stores and sets a minimum price of $3 for cigars.
The new policies passed by a vote of 6-1.
Some cities within Hennepin County that have their own tobacco licensing have already passed similar policies. This ordinance will affect areas where Hennepin County is responsible for licensing and regulating retail tobacco sales including Greenfield, Mound, Rockford, Rogers, St. Bonifacius and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
The new policy will go into effect Jan. 1.