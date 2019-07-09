Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 89-year-old Big Lake Township man died Monday after authorities say his lawnmower rolled on top of him into the Mississippi River.
Police say Ralph Hermes was found in the river by a neighbor who had gone to Hermes’ residence to check on him. Investigators said it appeared as though he had been riding the lawnmower when it tipped over and rolled down a steep, 15-foot bank. He was found with his arm pinned underneath the mower.
Hermes was pronounced dead at the scene.