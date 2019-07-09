TORNADO WARNING:An alert has been issued for Clay and Wilkin counties in Minn. until 6:30 p.m.
Filed Under:Big Lake Township

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 89-year-old Big Lake Township man died Monday after authorities say his lawnmower rolled on top of him into the Mississippi River.

Police say Ralph Hermes was found in the river by a neighbor who had gone to Hermes’ residence to check on him. Investigators said it appeared as though he had been riding the lawnmower when it tipped over and rolled down a steep, 15-foot bank. He was found with his arm pinned underneath the mower.

Hermes was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.