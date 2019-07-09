MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to wash over Minnesota on Tuesday, and some of the storms could be severe.
Forecaster Katie Steiner says the storms will first appear in western Minnesota in the morning and move east through the day, bringing scattered showers to most of central and southern Minnesota.
Rain could begin falling in the Twin Cities around noontime, but storms aren’t expected until the afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through much of the day, a severe storm or two is possible as well. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/aYTAlYuhA2
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 9, 2019
The National Weather Service says there’s a marginal risk of severe weather with Tuesday’s storms. Threats include heavy rain, hail and strong winds.
Following Tuesday’s storms, temperatures and dew points will drop on Wednesday, when showers may develop in the morning hours.
Looking forward to the weekend, temperatures and dew points both look to climb. Expect Friday, Saturday and Sunday to be steamy with highs near 90 degrees.