Filed Under:Minnesota Weather


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to wash over Minnesota on Tuesday, and some of the storms could be severe.

Forecaster Katie Steiner says the storms will first appear in western Minnesota in the morning and move east through the day, bringing scattered showers to most of central and southern Minnesota.

Rain could begin falling in the Twin Cities around noontime, but storms aren’t expected until the afternoon.

The National Weather Service says there’s a marginal risk of severe weather with Tuesday’s storms. Threats include heavy rain, hail and strong winds.

Following Tuesday’s storms, temperatures and dew points will drop on Wednesday, when showers may develop in the morning hours.

Looking forward to the weekend, temperatures and dew points both look to climb. Expect Friday, Saturday and Sunday to be steamy with highs near 90 degrees.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.