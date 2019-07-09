Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new type of parenting coach is gaining in popularity. As reported in the New York Times, they are paid to help raise your child to be phone-free.
One woman runs a network of 500 coaches that includes a training system. They charge $80 in smaller cities and up to $250 in larger cities.
Screen consultants come into home or schools, to remind parents how people parented before.
Their recommendations include “movement,” like playing or painting.
Some suggest a lifestyle change, like getting an animal that children can spend time with.