Filed Under:Cell Phones, Parenting, Smart Phones


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new type of parenting coach is gaining in popularity. As reported in the New York Times, they are paid to help raise your child to be phone-free.

One woman runs a network of 500 coaches that includes a training system. They charge $80 in smaller cities and up to $250 in larger cities.

Screen consultants come into home or schools, to remind parents how people parented before.

Their recommendations include “movement,” like playing or painting.

Some suggest a lifestyle change, like getting an animal that children can spend time with.

