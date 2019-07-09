Stay with WCCO.com for further updates on this developing story.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in West St. Paul are investigating a “suspicious death” that happened Tuesday.
Authorities say that the investigation is centered on Oakdale Terrace Apartments, which is located along Oakdale Avenue.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 11 a.m. The 911 caller was a friend of the man found dead, who was coming over to visit him.
Details were scarce, and the victim’s name was not yet released. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting the local police departments and sheriff’s offices.