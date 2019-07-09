  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minneapolis News, North Minneapolis
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four people were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a van slammed into a Metro Transit bus shelter in north Minneapolis.

Metro Transit spokesperson Howie Padilla says the crash happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Lyndale avenues.

Emergency crews brought four people who were in or near the shelter at the time of the crash to North Memorial Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

Padilla says the crash happened after the van struck the mirror of a Metro Transit bus and veered off onto Broadway Avenue.

The driver of the van, a man, was taken into custody. He is cooperating with authorities.

VIDEO: Footage From The Scene, Press Conference With Metro Transit Spokesperson

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.