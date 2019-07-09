Comments
(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four people were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a van slammed into a Metro Transit bus shelter in north Minneapolis.
Metro Transit spokesperson Howie Padilla says the crash happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Lyndale avenues.
Emergency crews brought four people who were in or near the shelter at the time of the crash to North Memorial Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.
Padilla says the crash happened after the van struck the mirror of a Metro Transit bus and veered off onto Broadway Avenue.
The driver of the van, a man, was taken into custody. He is cooperating with authorities.
