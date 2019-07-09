Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says 58-year-old Antoinette Marie King was killed Monday morning in a head-on crash in Carver County.
The fatal crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Highway 212 near Laurie Lane in Dahlgren Township, located a few miles west of Chaska.
Investigators say King, who was driving a Buick Rendezvous westbound on Hwy. 212, veered into the eastbound lane, hitting a Chevrolet Suburban head-on. King, from Litchfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Suburban’s driver, 55-year-old Elen Marie Stark of Sanborn, suffered non-life threatening injuries. She was treated at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
It is not clear if alcohol played a factor in this crash. The state patrol is investigating.