  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carver County, Chaska, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says 58-year-old Antoinette Marie King was killed Monday morning in a head-on crash in Carver County.

The fatal crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Highway 212 near Laurie Lane in Dahlgren Township, located a few miles west of Chaska.

Investigators say King, who was driving a Buick Rendezvous westbound on Hwy. 212, veered into the eastbound lane, hitting a Chevrolet Suburban head-on. King, from Litchfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Suburban’s driver, 55-year-old Elen Marie Stark of Sanborn, suffered non-life threatening injuries. She was treated at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

It is not clear if alcohol played a factor in this crash. The state patrol is investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.