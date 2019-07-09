MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Montevideo teen Madeline Noelle Gorham was killed in a crash Monday afternoon involving a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck and semi truck in Stevens County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Highway 59 near Stevens County Road 8, south of Morris.
Investigators say a Ford Taurus driven by Gorham, 18, was travelling northbound on Hwy. 59 when it struck a MnDOT truck that was on the shoulder. The Taurus then went into the southbound lane, and was struck head-on by a semi truck.
Gorham was taken to Sanford West Fargo, where she later died from her injuries. Neither the MnDOT truck driver nor the semi driver were hurt.
The state patrol is investigating.