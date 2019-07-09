SEVERE T-STORMS:A warning has been issued for Otter Tail County til 9:30 p.m. Click here for more information.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Department Of Transportation, Minnesota State Patrol, Montevideo, Morris, Stevens County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Montevideo teen Madeline Noelle Gorham was killed in a crash Monday afternoon involving a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck and semi truck in Stevens County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Highway 59 near Stevens County Road 8, south of Morris.

Investigators say a Ford Taurus driven by Gorham, 18, was travelling northbound on Hwy. 59 when it struck a MnDOT truck that was on the shoulder. The Taurus then went into the southbound lane, and was struck head-on by a semi truck.

Gorham was taken to Sanford West Fargo, where she later died from her injuries. Neither the MnDOT truck driver nor the semi driver were hurt.

The state patrol is investigating.