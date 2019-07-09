Filed Under:Car Crash, Montevideo, Morris, Stevens County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old driver from Montevideo suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Stevens County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened along Highway 59 near Stevens County Road 8, just south of Morris, at about 12:30 p.m.

A Ford Taurus was driving north on Highway 59 when it struck a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck working on the shoulder of the road.

The force of the crash sent the Taurus into the southbound lane, where it was struck by a semi truck.

The driver was taken to Sanford West Fargo. Neither the driver of the MnDOT vehicle nor the driver of the semi truck were seriously hurt in the incident.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was involved.

