MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump has thrown his two cents in on the controversy that’s brewing in St. Louis Park over the city council’s decision to suspend recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance at their meetings.
“Outrage is growing in the Great State of Minnesota where our Patriots are now having to fight for the right to say the Pledge of Allegiance,” Trump tweeted, following a Fox News segment about the controversy on Tuesday morning.” “I will be fighting with you!”
Five council members voted to drop the pledge last month. Since then, people across the community and country have responded.
Protesters were waiting outside as the council met Monday evening for a study session. Public input was not supposed to be part of Monday evening’s session, but as the mayor and council attempted to revisit the issue they were often interrupted by a packed and heated room.
Many recited the Pledge of Allegiance as council members tried to speak.
Mayor Jake Spano said the council’s next step is to talk with residents about what they would like to see before they decide whether to reinstate the pledge. The outline for what that community input could look like will likely be discussed at the council’s study session July 22.
I am a proud liberal who is a prouder American. I will always remove my cap, put my hand over my heart, and say the pledge. Do not equate this nonsense with any sort of political affiliation. Liberal or Conservative, we all need to love this country even if we don’t like the government.