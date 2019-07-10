



Most kids would rather not have a summer job, but a brother-sister duo in Jordan isn’t just working — they started their own business.

When 12-year-old Kellen Dahlen couldn’t find a job, he got a delicious idea and asked his 10-year-old sister Kendall to get an ice cream truck with him.

If it’s true that we all scream for ice cream, then Kellen and Kendall Dahlen may need ear plugs before the summer is over.

Thankfully they don’t have to try too hard to sell ice cream to kids in July.

“Not really. You just put the little siren on and they go running into the house,” said Kellen.

And they come back out with money.

“I came home from school one day and he said, ‘Hey, you want to get an ice cream truck?’ Sure, why not?” said Kendall.

They got the inside scoop on a truck for sale in Virginia and it came with a name: Summer Party Ice Cream.

“I do the t-shirts and the business cards,” said Kendall.

“I pay bills, taxes and social media,” said Kellen.

“We have to pump the gas for them because they aren’t old enough,” said mom Megan with a laugh.

Other than driving and filling up, parents Nick and Megan are pretty hands-off.

“They’ve learned a lot. It’s been cool,” said dad Nick.

But not all the money they make goes into their bank accounts. A big part of their business is giving back.

One stop took them to Classic Gymnastics in Chanhassen where they raised money for Madisson Mertz’s Miracles — a friend of Kendall’s who passed away after a brave fight with cancer.

“It’s the right thing to do. That’s what I think,” said Kendall.

“It’s a nice element that they want to include in their business plan. How do they find some causes that are close to them,” said Megan.

So they’ll keep selling Bomb Pops and cookie dough sundaes for causes close to them. All while trying not to let the songs from the ice cream truck get stuck in their heads.

“To see at their age to have that kind of drive and motivation, whatever they do for how long they do this; 10, 15, 20 years with one truck or two, it’s going to set them up for the future,” said customer Bryon Hough.

Kellen and Kendall would like to raise enough money so they can buy a second truck someday.

Kellen said he’s saving some of the money he makes for a new car when he turns 16.

If you would like to learn more about Summer Party Ice Cream or book them for an event, you can visit their Facebook page and website.