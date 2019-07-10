MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eden Prairie police say they are investigating three residential burglaries between July 5 and 9 that happened overnight. All three took place when victims were asleep inside their homes– two of which were on the 9000 block of Crestwood Terrace.
The other home the was on the 16000 block of Biscayne Boulevard.
Police say the unknown suspect or suspects likely used garage door openers from unlocked cars to enter the homes. Credit cards, cash, jewelry and sunglasses were taken.
Police remind the public to lock every possible entrance to your home, close garage doors at night, and keep vehicles locked. Be mindful of where you leave your valuables, police say. They ask people to be alert and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.