MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is responding to recent shootings in downtown Minneapolis by increasing patrols.
The sheriff’s office already has a presence downtown, but beginning this weekend more deputies will join forces with Minneapolis police to help keep the area safe.
Sheriff Dave Hutchinson says he swore to protect all citizens and guests in Hennepin County, and right now he feels downtown needs the most attention.
This increased law enforcement presence is the direct result of three murders since the end of May, the most recent occurring over the weekend near First and Washington avenues.
Hutchinson says deputies will join Minneapolis police and Metro Transit officers on foot, in cars and in ATVs to interact with the public and to put criminals on notice that violent behavior will not be tolerated.
Hutchinson says he will use overtime money in the budget to cover the costs of the added manpower.
Hutchinson, as well as an inspector with Minneapolis police, will personally take part in the patrols.