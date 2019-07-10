Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking for a sublime Japanese meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Ishita Ramen
Topping the list is Ishita Ramen. Located at 712 University Ave. West, Suite 103, in Summit-University, the spot to score ramen and more is the highest-rated Japanese restaurant in Saint Paul, boasting four stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp.
2. Tori Ramen
Next up is Summit-University’s Tori Ramen, situated at 161 N. Victoria St. With four stars out of 238 reviews on Yelp, the bar, which offers ramen, soups and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Kyatchi
Downtown’s Kyatchi, located at 308 E. Prince St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and Japanese spot 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews.