Filed Under:Hoodline, Ishita Ramen, Kyatchi, St. Paul News, Tori Ramen


MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking for a sublime Japanese meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Ishita Ramen

Photo: Emily Z./Yelp

Topping the list is Ishita Ramen. Located at 712 University Ave. West, Suite 103, in Summit-University, the spot to score ramen and more is the highest-rated Japanese restaurant in Saint Paul, boasting four stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tori Ramen

Photo: Dennis L./Yelp

Next up is Summit-University’s Tori Ramen, situated at 161 N. Victoria St. With four stars out of 238 reviews on Yelp, the bar, which offers ramen, soups and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Kyatchi

Photo: Kathy M./Yelp

Downtown’s Kyatchi, located at 308 E. Prince St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and Japanese spot 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews.

