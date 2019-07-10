MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While Wednesday afternoon looks to be bring scattered showers to Minnesota, Thursday is shaping up to be a perfect summer day.
Meteorologist Matt Brickman says Thursday will be a #Top10WeatherDay. Skies are expected to be clear, temps will be in the low 80s and the humidity will be something other than “oppressive.”
Be sure to get out and enjoy it. The humidity looks to return Friday and last through the beginning of next week, if not longer.
But before the lovely weather Thursday, Minnesotans will need to deal with clouds and rain showers Wednesday.
According to Brickman, clouds will replace sunny Wednesday afternoon, and there’ll be a chance for scattered showers across the state.
No severe storms are expected to develop. That’s good news for areas of northwestern Minnesota, which saw more than four inches of rain (in a single day) on Tuesday.