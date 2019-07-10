MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re hoping to get out fishing this summer, you may need to rethink what put at the end of your line.

Business has been good at Vados Bait & Tackle, but one thing is down.

“I think the impacts of at least the suckers [minnows] is pretty much statewide,” Greg Fisher, co-owner of Vados Bait & Tackle said.

The shop in Spring Lake Park is out of sucker minnows and fisherman are calling nonstop trying to find them.

“Twenty to 30 times a day,” Fisher said. “I try to explain to them what’s going on.”

You can put the blame for the minnow shortage on Minnesota’s exceptionally long, cold winter.

Fisher says it’s the worst shortage he can remember in 30 years and thinks the larger leeches were also affected.

In Minnesota, you can’t import live minnows or leeches from outside the state. Still, Fisher says he’s heard of people driving to Wisconsin to get bait and bring it back.

Other bait and tackle shops told WCCO they’ve had to raise live bait prices. So far, Vados hasn’t, but Fisher said he thinks there should be discussion of changing fishing regulations in the state.

“I hope that conversation, regardless of this, gets more attention,” Fischer said.

Fischer said he thinks the minnow population should improve so long as we don’t have another harsh winter. But things will likely be tight through the summer.

If you are caught bringing live bait in from another state, you face a misdemeanor and up to a $1,000 fine.