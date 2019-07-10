World Cup Parade:CBSN New York is streaming the entire victory parade for the women's soccer team!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many moviegoers are looking forward to the remake of the 1994 Disney classic, “The Lion King.”

But apparently not every film fan is also a big fan of remakes in general.

We’ve seen plenty of them recently, everything from “Dumbo” to “Shaft,” from “A Star is Born” to “Pet Sematary,” from “Aladdin” to “Suspiria.”

But, the new study shows that people compared the remake unfavorably to the original 90 percent of the time.

“We may be hitting a peak with remakes. And I suspect we may (soon) hit a decline,” Bruce Nash, a box-office expert, told The World News.

