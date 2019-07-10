  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis Police, Nicollet Avenue South, Stabbing


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stabbed someone on Nicollet Avenue South in June. Police say they responded to a report of a potentially racially-motivated stabbing near 2001 Nicollet Avenue South on June 17 just before 8 p.m.

The suspect was wearing a gray baseball cap, light blue jeans and a red T-shirt during the incident. Police also say he has tattoos on his left arm and stomach.

(credit: Minneapolis police)

(credit: Minneapolis Police)

According to witnesses, the suspect shouted racial slurs at a man before and during the assault, police say. The victim had a serious knife wound to his arm and stomach and was transported to the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to send a tip to CrimeStoppers or call them at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.