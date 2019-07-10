Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stabbed someone on Nicollet Avenue South in June. Police say they responded to a report of a potentially racially-motivated stabbing near 2001 Nicollet Avenue South on June 17 just before 8 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stabbed someone on Nicollet Avenue South in June. Police say they responded to a report of a potentially racially-motivated stabbing near 2001 Nicollet Avenue South on June 17 just before 8 p.m.
The suspect was wearing a gray baseball cap, light blue jeans and a red T-shirt during the incident. Police also say he has tattoos on his left arm and stomach.
According to witnesses, the suspect shouted racial slurs at a man before and during the assault, police say. The victim had a serious knife wound to his arm and stomach and was transported to the hospital.
Police ask anyone with information about this case to send a tip to CrimeStoppers or call them at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).