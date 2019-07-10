Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Need a part-time summer job that only last 12 days? The Minnesota State Fair is hiring.
It’s hosting a job fair Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the fairgrounds.
Vendors and fair officials are looking to fill more than 500 positions, including ticket sales, parking, food service and more.
Most jobs pay around $10 an hour.
Applicants must be at least 16 years old and available to work all 12 days of the fair.
The State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day.