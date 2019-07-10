Filed Under:Minnesota State Fair, State Fair


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Need a part-time summer job that only last 12 days? The Minnesota State Fair is hiring.

It’s hosting a job fair Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the fairgrounds.

Vendors and fair officials are looking to fill more than 500 positions, including ticket sales, parking, food service and more.

Most jobs pay around $10 an hour.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and available to work all 12 days of the fair.

The State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.