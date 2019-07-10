MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota National Guard has a new Brigadier General.
Stefanie Horvath is the second woman to achieve that rank.
She received the promotion Tuesday in Rosemount, at the National Guard Armory.
Horvath joined the guard in 1991.
Her wife, Christy, and mother were both on hand Tuesday to help place her new pins.
Horvath’s been deployed twice. Once to Kosovo and another time to Iraq.
“Today means a great deal to me, but as I stand before you, I realize it pales in comparison to what it means to my 9-year-old daughters,” she said. “This experience will expand their horizons and possibilities for what lies ahead for them.”
Horvath’s twin daughters got up on stage with their mom where they presented her with her own command flag.