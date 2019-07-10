MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The only survivor of a medical helicopter crew told investigators what happened moments before the crash.
That helicopter went down at the Brainerd airport last month, killing North Memorial Health nurse Deb Schott and pilot Tim McDonald.
Flight paramedic Josh Duda told federal investigators that they could see the runway surface and lights beneath a thin layer of fog. He said McDonald noted the weather conditions and said they would need to go around to land. Duda said the helicopter then spun to the right and hit the ground.
His family says he’s recovering in the hospital from multiple broken bones. An account at Bremer Bank has been set up to help Duda and his family pay for his medical bills. Donations can be made in person at any Bremer Bank location or via mail. Checks can be made out to “Josh Duda,” or “Benefit Fund For Josh Duda.”
Bremer Bank:
Joshua C. Duda/Road To Recovered Benefit Account
7558 Design Rd.
Baxter, MN 56425