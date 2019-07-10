  • WCCO 4On Air

July, 28th at 7pm

Orpheum Theatre

An embodiment of the Great American Story, Tony Bennett returns to the Orpheum Theatre. Having celebrated his 92nd birthday, his career as the pre-eminent singer of the 20th and 21st centuries is unprecedented. He continues to be embraced and loved by audiences of all generations.

With worldwide record sales in the millions, and dozens of platinum and gold albums to his credit, Tony Bennett is a musician who touches the hearts and souls of audiences with his legendary vocals and charming stage presence. His long list of achievements, spanning over 60 years, includes nineteen Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, making this artist a true international treasure.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://hennepintheatretrust.org/events/tony-bennett-tickets-orpheum-theatre-minneapolis-mn-2019/

 

