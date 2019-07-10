  • WCCO 4On Air

Retirement, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report out Wednesday shows Minnesota is ranked the 11th worst state to retire.

The Bankrate.com report took data from 11 public and private documents relating to the life of retirees, and found Minnesota’s primary setback within the rankings was due to poor weather, in which the state ranked fourth worst.

The study looked at each state’s affordability, wellness, weather, culture and crime.

Nebraska was ranked the best place to retire, followed by Iowa, Missouri, South Dakota and Florida, while Maryland was ranked the worst.

