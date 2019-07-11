Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Highway 60, Rice County, Warsaw Township, William Elmer Potter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday in Rice County.

Authorities say 27-year-old William Elmer Potter, of Waterville, was traveling eastbound on Highway 60 in Warsaw Township. A van driven by a 40-year-old Cannon Falls man was traveling westbound on Highway 60 when he crossed the center line and collided with Potter’s vehicle.

Potter died in the crash. The 40-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say Potter was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

