MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday in Rice County.
Authorities say 27-year-old William Elmer Potter, of Waterville, was traveling eastbound on Highway 60 in Warsaw Township. A van driven by a 40-year-old Cannon Falls man was traveling westbound on Highway 60 when he crossed the center line and collided with Potter’s vehicle.
Potter died in the crash. The 40-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officials say Potter was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.