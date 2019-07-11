Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kevin Termell Green, 35, and Minnie Kokiesha Loyd, 34, were charged in connection with possession of nearly 300 grams of heroin and almost $197,000 in cash, the Dakota County Attorney’s Office said. Green and Loyd, both of Burnsville, were each charged with one count of selling controlled substances in the first degree.
Green was also charged with a prior conviction for a controlled substance crime in the first degree.
Police secured a search warrant and stopped Green on July 8 while he was leaving Loyd’s residence, according to the criminal complaint. Police say they found 298 grams of heroin in the house and $196,921 total between Green’s wallet, a safe, and inside a sock.
The two appeared in court Wednesday, police say. Green’s bail was set at $750,000 without conditions or $500,000 with conditions. Loyd’s is $500,000 without and $300,000 with.
Green and Loyd’s next court dates are in Hastings on August 1 and 7, respectively.