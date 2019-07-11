MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least two people remain listed in critical condition Thursday after a van crashed into a Metro Transit bus shelter in North Minneapolis the previous morning.

According to North Memorial Medical Center, two of the people who were injured in the crash — which happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale avenues — are still listed in critical condition.

Emergency crews brought a total of six people, who were in or near the shelter at the time of the crash, to North Memorial Medical Center and Hennepin Healthcare.

One of the patients at North Memorial was listed in fair condition Thursday morning.

One of the patients at Hennepin Healthcare was listed in satisfactory condition; the condition of another patient who was brought there was not immediately available.

Witness Darnell Love Jackson told WCCO’s Bill Hudson Wednesday that he was sitting on the bench at the intersection when the driver of the van plowed squarely into the crowded bus shelter.

“They was injured bad. One of them had a hole in the head,” witness Darnell Love Jackson said.

Metro Transit spokesperson Howie Padilla says the crash happened after the van struck the mirror of a Metro Transit bus twice and veered off onto Broadway Avenue. Others say the driver was cruising the block slowly and may have been the target of petty crime moments before.

Investigators hope surveillance cameras captured enough to help piece together what happened

“We do have video that we hope will be able to tell some of that story,” said Metro Transit Spokesperson Howie Padilla.

Metro Transit is still investigating how and why this happened. Padilla says the driver of the van cooperated with police. He was allowed to go home pending further investigation.