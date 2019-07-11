Filed Under:Attorney General Keith Ellison, Data Breach, Healthcase, Insurance, Premera

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison settled a lawsuit Thursday against Premera Blue Cross, an insurance company allegedly responsible for a May 2015 data breach of more than 38,000 Minnesotans, Ellison’s office said.

Minnesota and 29 other states settled the case, and Premera will pay $10 million and follow steps to safeguard customer information going forward. The two-day data breach allegedly happened when a hacker accessed private health information, Social Security numbers, bank account information, names, addresses, phone numbers, birthdays, member ID numbers and emails.

The Premera network allegedly had multiple known weaknesses, the office said.

Minnesota further alleged that Premera falsely represented sensitive data was safe, as well as how secure their data procedures were, the office said. Premera must now conduct regular data security program audits, hire a chief information security officer, and take several steps to further protect personal information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.