SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of people walked in silence from a Sun Prairie fire station to the city’s downtown and the spot where firefighter Cory Barr was killed in a natural gas explosion one year ago.

More than 400 people attended a remembrance ceremony Wednesday evening to mark the day when Barr died and six buildings were destroyed in the explosion and fire. Barr and other first responders were clearing the area after the gas line was broken just before the explosion.

Barr’s wife, Abby Barr, thanked the community for their prayers, hugs and donations, recalling one young girl who raised $11 to give to the fire department, money she made from a lemonade stand. Barr said it was important to move forward and heal.

