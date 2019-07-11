Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A propane truck rolled over in Orange Township, Minnesota around 6 a.m. Thursday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. The liquid propane delivery truck driver was taken to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria with non-life threatening injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the 38-year-old driver from Osakis was able to get out of the tipped vehicle.
Officers say the truck rolled into a ditch on Douglas County Road 2 south of Lake Ellen Road Southeast. Propane and diesel was leaking from the vehicle and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
The office says the truck was towed.