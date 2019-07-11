MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota has a rich boxing history. On Saturday night, it will open a new chapter with a nationally-televised fight card featuring a boxer from the Twin Cities.

For Minneapolis native Jamal James, there’s nothing like fighting in his hometown.

“When you fight at home, it’s just way more comfortable to me now,” James said. “Since I’ve done it, the first time was a little nerve-wracking like I said, just because you want to do so well. But after doing it a couple times, I know that I’m going to do well, you know what I mean? I’m going to leave everything in that ring.”

Saturday night will be James’s fifth fight at the Armory, and this one is his biggest yet.

“My opponent was a lightweight world champion. He’s had some wars,” James said.

Like any boxer, James is chasing a chance at a title fight. Another win here at the Armory, and he’ll be one step closer.

“Getting a win and a victory over him, is just affirmation that I also am one of those great fighters, and that I deserve that title opportunity,” James said.

James is proud of his Minnesota roots, proud to represent his hometown, especially in his hometown.

“Every time I step up in that ring and in that stage, I want to perform good because – especially if I’m fighting at home – because I want to show people that Minnesota has something to say when it comes to the boxing world,” James said. “We have great talent here in the boxing scene, and I want to be one of those people that brings awareness to that.”

And nobody shows more love than your hometown crowd.

James will face Antonio DeMarco in the fight, which will begin at 5:30 p.m.