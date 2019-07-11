MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you don’t have outside plans Thursday, you might want to make some, because it’s an official #Top10WeatherDay.
Meteorologist Matt Brickman says skies will be clear, humidity will be at a “pleasant” level, and temps will be in the low 80s.
“A perfect day to do whatever you want outside,” Brickman said. “Jump in the pool, go for a bike ride, play a round of golf. It is going to be great for all of that. Just make sure you grab your sunscreen.”
Overnight, you won’t need to run the AC, as temps will be in the mid-60s. However, your AC will likely be running for most of the weekend.
A heat wave is expected to arrive Friday and stick around for a while. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s for Friday and Saturday before reaching 90 degrees on Sunday.
Humidity will return as well, making it feel like 95-100 degrees at times.
With the return of heat and humidity will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Weather officials say that southern Minnesota is under a marginal risk of severe weather Friday. Another chance of isolated storms is expected for Sunday.