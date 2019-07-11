



In another tweet about the St. Louis Park controversy surrounding the Pledge of Allegiance, President Donald Trump predicted that he will win Minnesota in 2020 because people are “sick and tired of this stupidity and disloyalty to our wonderful USA.”

The president tweeted Thursday morning that the Pledge of Allegiance is “under siege” in St. Louis Park, where the city council decided last month to suspend recitation of the pledge in order to foster a more welcoming environment. The decision was upsetting to many in St. Louis Park and across the state.

A spokesperson for the City of St. Louis Park says they’ve received several phone calls and emails about the issue, many being verbally abusive and hostile.

The Pledge of Allegiance to our great Country, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, is under siege. That is why I am going to win the Great State of Minnesota in the 2020 Election. People are sick and tired of this stupidity and disloyalty to our wonderful USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

On Tuesday, Trump made his first comments on the controversy, saying that “outrage is growing in the Great State in Minnesota” while mischaracterizing the situation by implying that residents in St. Louis Park are losing the right to say the pledge.

In his second tweet Thursday, Trump predicted that the controversy in the Minneapolis suburb will get people to turn out to the polls for him in 2020.

Political expert Larry Jacobs says Trump may not be far off with the tweet.

“There’s no doubt that Donald Trump has been handed on a platter the kind of issue that has helped him win over Democrats who had voted for Barack Obama,” Jacobs said.

In 2016, Trump nearly won the historically blue state, losing to Democrat Hillary Clinton by a narrow 1.5% margin.

“It is giving him an issue that will help draw support from greater Minnesota and also pick up support in the suburbs of the metro area,” Jacobs said.

As for the Pledge of Allegiance in St. Louis Park, the city council will meet with residents before deciding on whether or not to reinstate the pledge at a later date.

While there is no law that requires city councils to say the pledge, most of the city councils in Minnesota’s largest cities do. However, exceptions include Minneapolis, Robbinsdale and Edina.