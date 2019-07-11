Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s pretty impossible to avoid the internet. And now, a new survey shows many people think it’s impossible to protect your privacy online.
A survey of adults in the U.S. and the U.K. shows 78 percent have changed their online behavior due to data and privacy scandals. Seventy-four percent said they’re sharing less online.
Only 32 percent said it’s possible to have privacy online.
Also, 75% of respondents said government was primarily responsible for online privacy in 2018, but that plummeted to 6% in 2019.
Forty-eight percent said online privacy is a shared responsibility among government, the individual and companies whom data is shared.
