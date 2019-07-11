  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Online Consumers, Online Privacy


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s pretty impossible to avoid the internet. And now, a new survey shows many people think it’s impossible to protect your privacy online.

A survey of adults in the U.S. and the U.K. shows 78 percent have changed their online behavior due to data and privacy scandals. Seventy-four percent said they’re sharing less online.

Only 32 percent said it’s possible to have privacy online.

Also, 75% of respondents said government was primarily responsible for online privacy in 2018, but that plummeted to 6% in 2019.

Forty-eight percent said online privacy is a shared responsibility among government, the individual and companies whom data is shared.

For more on the survey, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.