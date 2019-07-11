  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minneapolis News, Origami, PinKU Japanese Street Food, Tenka Ramen, Zen Box Izakaya


MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to satisfy your appetite for Japanese fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Origami Uptown

Photo: Liezel S./Yelp

Topping the list is Origami Uptown. Located at 1354 Lagoon Ave. in Uptown, the sushi bar and Japanese spot is the highest-rated Japanese restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting four stars out of 176 reviews on Yelp.

2. PinkU Japanese Street Food

Photo: Kara D./Yelp

Next up is Northeast’s PinKU Japanese Street Food, situated at 20 University Ave. NE. With 4.5 stars out of 208 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar, Japanese and seafood spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Zen Box Izakaya

Photo: Zen Box Izakaya/Yelp

Downtown East’s Zen Box Izakaya, located at 602 Washington Ave. South, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the izakaya and tapas bar, which offers ramen and more, four stars out of 567 reviews.

4. Tenka Ramen

Photo: Yan Fang Y./Yelp

Tenka Ramen, a spot to score ramen and more in Lowry Hill East, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 67 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1404 W. Lake St. to see for yourself.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.