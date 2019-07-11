MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to satisfy your appetite for Japanese fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
1. Origami Uptown
Topping the list is Origami Uptown. Located at 1354 Lagoon Ave. in Uptown, the sushi bar and Japanese spot is the highest-rated Japanese restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting four stars out of 176 reviews on Yelp.
2. PinkU Japanese Street Food
Next up is Northeast’s PinKU Japanese Street Food, situated at 20 University Ave. NE. With 4.5 stars out of 208 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar, Japanese and seafood spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Zen Box Izakaya
Downtown East’s Zen Box Izakaya, located at 602 Washington Ave. South, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the izakaya and tapas bar, which offers ramen and more, four stars out of 567 reviews.
4. Tenka Ramen
Tenka Ramen, a spot to score ramen and more in Lowry Hill East, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 67 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1404 W. Lake St. to see for yourself.