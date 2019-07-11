MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Joan Gabel, University of Minnesota’s new President, spoke Thursday morning at her first Board of Regents meeting.
“I don’t see a lot of problems, I see a lot of opportunities, and that is actually what I saw in the earliest days of the interview process. And the transition period has given me the luxury of affirming that,” Gabel said.
Gabel, who came to Minnesota from the University of South Carolina, is the first female president in the history of the school.
She said she and the Regents are hitting the ground running, focusing on what students need in order to be successful while at the University.
“Today is a new day at our University – a day to not only recognize that we benefit from those that have made this institution great but that, by working together, we can be even greater and that our best days lie ahead,” said Gabel, who replaces former president Eric Kaler.
She also says the school wants to make sure it continues to focus on inclusion.