MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to preview things to do in the Twin Cities, if you are Workin’ for the Weekend.
Finally, ever wonder what Stanley from The Office is up to? Well, he’s still a fan of free pretzels. You can meet Leslie David Baker this Saturday at Ridgedale Mall for Free Pretzel Day. And yes you do get a free pretzel… but tickets are required.
It’s the 25th anniversary of the Cities 97.1 Basilica Block Party! And you can expect an exciting lineup spanning the genres of alternative rock, pop, country and folk. Semisonic, Kacey Musgraves, and Jason Mraz to name a few.
Sunday is Bastille Day. There’s no one better than Barbette in Minneapolis to pay homage to the national French celebration. This street festival features live music and performances and of course lots of French food and drinks. The event starts at 2 pm.
