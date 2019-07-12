MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say three young children who went missing under suspicious circumstances earlier this week in Tennessee were found safe in northern Minnesota.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday morning that 6-year-old Analia Essex, 2-year-old Abigail Christian, and 1-year-old Michale Christian were located in Cass County.
Their non-custodial parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Cristian, were taken into custody.
The children went missing Tuesday from Maury County, Tennessee. An Endangered Child Alert was issued.
Investigators thanked the public for their help in finding the children.
