  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMWCCO 4 News This Morning at 6AM
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Missing Children, Tennessee


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say three young children who went missing under suspicious circumstances earlier this week in Tennessee were found safe in northern Minnesota.

(credit: TBI)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday morning that 6-year-old Analia Essex, 2-year-old Abigail Christian, and 1-year-old Michale Christian were located in Cass County.

Their non-custodial parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Cristian, were taken into custody.

The children went missing Tuesday from Maury County, Tennessee. An Endangered Child Alert was issued.

Investigators thanked the public for their help in finding the children.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.