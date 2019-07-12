Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Getting to events this weekend could be tricky if you rely on a specific major Twin Cities freeway.
Interstate 494 from Maple Grove, through Plymouth, to Minnetonka closes in both directions, beginning at 10 p.m. Friday.
The highway is closing so crews can demolish the Rockford Road bridge over the interstate.
It’s part of a project to ease traffic jams by improving the existing interchange.
All the roadwork won’t be done until fall.
The highway should reopen by Monday morning.
