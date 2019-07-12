  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Interstate 494, Minnesota Department Of Transportation, Road Closures


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Getting to events this weekend could be tricky if you rely on a specific major Twin Cities freeway.

Interstate 494 from Maple Grove, through Plymouth, to Minnetonka closes in both directions, beginning at 10 p.m. Friday.

The highway is closing so crews can demolish the Rockford Road bridge over the interstate.

It’s part of a project to ease traffic jams by improving the existing interchange.

All the roadwork won’t be done until fall.

The highway should reopen by Monday morning.

Click here for all the Minnesota Department of Transportation construction headlines.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.