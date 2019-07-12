MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit has just announced their next police chief and it’s a Minneapolis Police Department veteran.
Eddie Frizell will assume the post Aug. 5, after having served as 1st Precinct inspector in Minneapolis, during which his duties included ensuring public safety during the 2018 Super Bowl.
Frizell will take over the department as the eighth chief, following the departure of John Harrington, who is serving as the new Commissioner of Public Safety in Gov. Tim Walz’s administration.
Metro Transit employs 120 full-time and 60 part-time officers, though the organization said they intend on hiring more personnel with the completion of the Southwest LRT line.
“I look forward to leading the group of law enforcement professionals at the Metro Transit Police Department as we continue to serve our region with respect, professionalism and a commitment to guardianship for our riders, employees and the communities throughout our transit system,” Frizell said.