MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A regional trucking company based in Minnesota has abruptly ceased operations.
On the company’s website, LME trucking of Roseville notified shippers that “but effective July 12, 2019 LME Inc. will no longer be making pickups or deliveries of freight due to unforeseen circumstances and have ceased operations.”
LME says the plan is to utilize an alternate carrier to get all freight delivered. Some staff is remaining to help with that.
“Freight handled by the alternative carrier will be billed by the alternative carrier but with your LME rates applied to the invoice. There will be some delays in the transits of these moves and they may be significantly delayed in some remote locations,” LME Inc. said in a statement.
According to several reports, the abrupt closure left hundreds of employees without a job.
LME’s website says the company operates across Midwest, with over 30 terminals throughout the region with over 600 men and women making up the LME team.