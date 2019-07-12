MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following a gorgeous #Top10WeatherDay on Thursday, temperatures are expected to crank up Friday and there’s a chance the Twin Cities could see the mercury hit 90 degrees.
Meteorologist Matt Brickman says temps will surge into the upper 80s Friday afternoon and the air will become “steamy” with humidity. If your AC took the day off Thursday, it’ll be working this weekend.
However, Saturday does look to be the most pleasant day of the weekend — basically, a warmer version of Thursday.
Temps will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s Saturday, and it’ll be slightly less humid than Friday. Mark this as the day to hit the lake.
Sunday will really bring the heat. Temperatures are expected to climb upwards of 90 degrees and humidity will tip into the “oppressive” range. That combination will make it feel like 100 degrees outside.
The heat and humidity will last into the early part of the workweek, at least, with the warmest day being Monday.
According to Brickman, the weekend heat will bring the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms across Minnesota.