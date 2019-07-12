Comments
Rocket is a 2-year-old, neutered male Pit Bull Terrier mix, and weighs approximately 60lbs! Rocket arrived at the Minneapolis Animal Care & Control on May 21st as a stray. He is our longest-stay resident at the shelter and has been in our care for almost 60 days. He is incredibly sweet, affectionate, and well-mannered (he knows sit, lay down and stay!), but he needs to be the only animal in the household. He is an energetic dog who would love to find an active owner who will provide him with training and exercise.
(credit: Minneapolis Animal Care & Control)
Rocket is a 2-year-old, neutered male Pit Bull Terrier mix, and weighs approximately 60lbs! Rocket arrived at the Minneapolis Animal Care & Control on May 21st as a stray. He is our longest-stay resident at the shelter and has been in our care for almost 60 days. He is incredibly sweet, affectionate, and well-mannered (he knows sit, lay down and stay!), but he needs to be the only animal in the household. He is an energetic dog who would love to find an active owner who will provide him with training and exercise.