  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anoka, Coon Rapids, Highway 10, Police Pursuit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An SUV pulling a camper crashed Friday evening on Highway 10 in Coon Rapids after a short pursuit. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital without incident.

Police pulled over an SUV just after 8 p.m. for a routine traffic stop near the Anoka Gas Stop. The SUV then fled police, and a pursuit ensued.

The SUV crashed around 8:15 p.m. on Highway 10 northbound near Egret Boulevard. Police say the man driving the SUV was taken to the hospital. An officer is at the hospital and will take the driver to jail after he is released.

The crash closed Highway 10 for a short time while crews cleaned up the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.