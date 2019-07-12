Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An SUV pulling a camper crashed Friday evening on Highway 10 in Coon Rapids after a short pursuit. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital without incident.
Police pulled over an SUV just after 8 p.m. for a routine traffic stop near the Anoka Gas Stop. The SUV then fled police, and a pursuit ensued.
The SUV crashed around 8:15 p.m. on Highway 10 northbound near Egret Boulevard. Police say the man driving the SUV was taken to the hospital. An officer is at the hospital and will take the driver to jail after he is released.
The crash closed Highway 10 for a short time while crews cleaned up the scene.